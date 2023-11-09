Hyderabad: Makers of the much-anticipated film The Archies dropped its trailer on Thursday. The ethos of a fictional hilly town in India named Riverdale is perfectly captured in the video clip, radiating all the distinctive vibes of Wes Anderson. The year is 1964, and as the audience indulges in the atmosphere of rock & roll, the film gracefully showcases elements of pretty girls and handsome boys, friendship, freedom, love, and heartbreak. On December 7, this cinematic masterpiece will be available for streaming on Netflix.

A lively scene unfolds before our eyes, featuring Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda, along with the rest of the cast, dancing and reveling in each other's company amidst a lively musical backdrop. Although Suhana Khan has not yet graced the silver screen, anticipation and excitement surround her debut film.

During a recent conversation, Zoya couldn't help but shower the young actor with praise, describing her as a talented and fiery spirit. Zoya confidently believes that Suhana won't encounter many obstacles on her path to success. She also revealed that Suhana possesses a lesser-known talent for singing, while sharing the charming detail that her nickname is 'Su'.

Zoya Akhtar previously took to her Instagram handle, unveiling character promos of various cast members, such as Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Vedaang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, and Mihir Ahuja, who perfectly embody the iconic personas of Archie Andrews, Veronica Lodge, Betty Cooper, Ethel Muggs, Reggie Mantle, Dilton Doiley, and Jughead Jones, respectively. These character promos were accompanied by quirky descriptions shedding light on the roles they will flawlessly portray. For instance, Agastya Nanda's promo humorously alludes to a composition of "Rock and Roll" (20%), "Veronica" (40%), and "Betty" (40%), contemplating the need for two hearts. As for Khushi Kapoor's description, it charmingly suggests, "Life is akin to a delectable cake: sugar, spice, and everything nice!"