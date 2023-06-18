THE ARCHIES TEASER OUT SUHANA KHAN KHUSHI KAPOORS DEBUTS WILL TAKE YOU BACK IN TIME

Sao Paulo [Brazil]: Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar made everyone nostalgic with a teaser for her film The Archies, a coming-of-age, live-action musical set in 1960s India based on the teenagers of Riverdale. On Saturday, the most-awaited teaser was released during Netflix's Tudum fan event. The film marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana, Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya.

The over one-minute teaser reveals that the film is set in 1964 in Riverdale, described on a railway sign as a "hill station," a term dating back to colonial time that refers to a town located at a higher elevation than the nearby plain. One of the transport links servicing the hill stations are small mountain railway trains running on narrow gauge tracks, known affectionately in India as "toy trains" and the teaser opens with a shot of top train puffing into Riverdale station.

The Archies gang play music, dance at parties and classrooms and enjoy their time outdoors too. The teaser also gave a glimpse of the friends--Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor, falling in love and going through heartbreaks. Young actors Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina also feature in the film's cast. They also performed live on the title track at Tudum 2023.

Sharing the teaser's link, Suhana took to Instagram and wrote, "Are you ready to go back in time? Welcome to The Archies." Reacting to the teaser, filmmaker Karan Johar commented, "Loveeeeeeeee." "Woooooo," Navya Nanda, sister of Agastya commented. The official release date of The Archies has not been revealed yet. (ANI)

