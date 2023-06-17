THE ARCHIES TEAM SUHANA KHAN KHUSHI KAPOOR AGASTYA NANDA AT NETFLIX TUDUM EVENT SEE PICS

Hyderabad: The Archies gang is hitting the headlines everywhere they go. The team is currently in Sao Paulo in Brazil for the major Netflix Tudum event. On Saturday afternoon, the official page of The Archies shared pictures of the film's cast from the event on its Instagram handle. The movie stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal (better known by her stage name Dot), Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda.

The caption of the post read, "We went from saying Hi to Haaye after seeing these adorable pictures of our favourite gang 🥺😍 Catch their FIRST PERFORMANCE EVER at 2:00 AM IST, only at the #TUDUM global fan fest, streaming LIVE from Brazil on June 18 on @netflix_in’s YouTube channel ❤️ #TheArchiesOnNetflix."

In the pictures, Zoya Akhtar, who is producing the film, can be seen in a brown outfit, joined by the star kids on stage. Suhana Khan is seen wearing a plaid skirt and vest with a navy blue blazer. Khushi Kapoor donned a white top with high-waisted plaid pants. Her hair was neatly tied in a ponytail. Agastya sported a yellow jumper and grey plaid pants.

Netflix has partnered with Archie Comics for the 1960s-set movie, a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The Hindi version of The Archie comics is co-produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Sharad Devarajan through their production houses, Tiger Baby and Graphic India. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the release date of the movie is yet to be announced.