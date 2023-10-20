Hyderabad: Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is all set to make her debut in the upcoming teen musical comedy film The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film features a bunch of young talents, including Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi 'Dot' Saigal. Recently, the first song from the movie, titled Sunoh, was unveiled, showcasing Suhana's skating skills and drawing admiration from her father, Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan took to Instagram to share his excitement about Suhana's journey into the film industry. He posted a snippet from the Sunoh song and described the world of The Archies as "quaint" and "beautiful." He also added that the line, "Trading my shoes in for wheels under my feet" from the song serves him 'motivation'. The post generated buzz and anticipation for the film, especially among Shah Rukh's fans.

In the song Sunoh, Suhana Khan elegantly glides on roller skates while entering a mansion, showcasing her vintage look. Shah Rukh Khan couldn't hide his admiration for both the song and his daughter's appearance. He playfully commented on her Instagram post, expressing his love for the song and mentioning that everyone in the family, except him, knows how to roller skate.

The Archies is an adaptation of the American comic book series of the same name. The film is scheduled for release on Netflix on December 7 and sees Suhana Khan taking on the role of Veronica Lodge. Notably, the film also marks the debut of Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper and Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews.