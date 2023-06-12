THE ARCHIES NEW POSTER MAKES SRK NOSTALGIC SUPERSTAR EXTENDS BEST WISHES TO SUHANA AND TEAM

Hyderabad Suhana Khan the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan will make her acting debut in The Archies this year The new poster was released today which has increased anticipation for the movie Even Shah Rukh the doting father couldn t help but gush about it just like the fans did He acknowledged his daughter and the entire crew on social media a while backKing Khan whose last film Pathaan shattered numerous box office records took to Twitter to express his admiration for the entire The Archies gang He talked about the brandnew poster and reminisced his childhood days He remembered how he used to reserve the comic book to rent to friends I remember when I was young millions of years ago I would book my Archie s Digest in advance to rent he tweeted Nostalgia I hope Big Moose appears in the film as well Best wishes to the entire cast and love he added Aside from Suhana Khan Janhvi Kapoor s sister Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan s grandson Agastya Nanda will make their acting debut in The Archies Netizens are excited to see their acting abilities in the film The eagerly anticipated film will soon be available on Netflix Meanwhile Shah Rukh is all ready to wow audiences with his upcoming film Jawan Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra both play important roles in the movie It will be released in theatres on September 7th and is directed by Atlee Aside from that he has Dunki which stars Taapsee Pannu and is helmed by Rajkumar HiraniAlso read Suhana Khan drops new poster of her debut project The Archies check it out here