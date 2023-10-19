Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming teen-musical comedy film The Archies launched its first song Sunoh on October 19. The highly anticipated movie marks the debut of star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda, alongside Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda.

The music video introduces Zoya Akhtar's interpretation of Riverdale within the world of The Archies, paying homage to the Archies comics by retaining the same character names. Zoya's visual representation of Riverdale beautifully captures the essence of the comics, resembling a page from their vibrant world. Sunoh serves as an introduction song to the characters, showcasing their idyllic daily lives. While the song is composed by Ankur Tewari and The Islanders, the lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar and Dot. Singer Tejas lends his captivating vocals to this delightful track.

Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, shared her experience on the set of The Archies with a newswire, describing the overwhelming feeling she had amidst the bustling chaos. She explained, "From the number of people on set to the number of lights... and the hair and the makeup... in the middle of it, I just felt extremely significant." Suhana expressed her nervousness and sense of responsibility, acknowledging that everyone was dedicated to realizing Zoya's vision.