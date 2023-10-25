THAT WAS PAINFUL RAJ KUNDRA RECALLS CONTEMPLATING ENDING THINGS IN JAIL AS FAMILY WAS ENDURING HUMILIATION

Hyderabad: Shilpa Shetty's businessman husband Raj Kundra reflected on his time in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail in 2021 due to his involvement in a pornography case. He expressed that the unwavering support of his wife was crucial in keeping him going during this challenging period when he had contemplated giving up.

Kundra faced legal action under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act. However, he was granted bail by a metropolitan magistrate's court in September 2021.

In an upcoming film titled UT 69, which is inspired by his jail experience, Raj Kundra will be making his acting debut. He recently shared his feelings about the distressing phase he endured. During his time in jail, Kundra and Shilpa communicated through letters and limited phone calls. Shilpa understood his values and the complexities of his life, offering him invaluable support. She encouraged him to remain strong and trust her judgment, which gave him a renewed sense of purpose.

"We got one call a week for few minutes and then Shilpa and I would write letters to each other. I was reading, I knew what was going on. Shilpa knows me well enough to know the dos and don’ts of my life and my principles in business. I got a lot of support from her." Raj Kundra

Raj Kundra admitted that he had reached a breaking point and contemplated drastic measures while enduring humiliation and damage to his reputation. His wife's unwavering support played a pivotal role in helping him see a way forward. Shilpa even suggested the idea of leaving India and relocating abroad, however, Kundra's love for his country and his conviction that he had done nothing wrong kept him from leaving. He expressed his commitment to India, even in the face of adversity.

"I had really broken down, enough to probably end things inside. I won’t use the word, but I was in a… There was so much humiliation, reputational damage. Because of me, media went behind my wife, children and parents. That was painful. I knew what was going on outside." - Raj Kundra