Hyderabad: Filmmaker Karan Boolani's debut directorial Thank You For Coming starring Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill in the key roles hit the big screens on October 6. Prior to its release, the actors hyped up their fans by gracing their presence at several events, from the Toronto International Film Festival to the special screening of the film, leaving their fans in full anticipation. After the film's release, netizens took to social media to share their honest feedback.

Let's take a look a look at what netizens have to say about the sex comedy headlined by Bhumi Pednekar and her girl-gang.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, previously known as Twitter, a user lauded the performances of the film's cast and wrote, "Shehnaaz steals my heart and Bhumi never disappointed us. All the cast gave their best performances. Must watch this full of funny movie #ThankYouForComimg."

Another user gave the movie a 4-star and tweeted, "Verdict: BOLD & FUNNY !! The movie is relatable, it’s funny, and it does have its moments that leave you teary. From friendships to love to teenage drama to pleasure, there’s everything here. #BhumiPednekar & #ShehnaazGill stands out in this feminist comedy. Go watch the film, and you’ll probably have a fun time! #ThankYouForComing."

"@ishehnaaz_gill #ThankYouForComing An ‘ouch on the couch’ comic caper. Bhumi and the gal gang are a complete riot; while Karan Boolani does a fab job as a debut director. This is not a picture; it’s a ‘pill’ - Happy ending guaranteed! (4 stars)," wrote an X user.