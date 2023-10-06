Thank You For Coming X review: Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill's sex comedy wins audiences' hearts
Published: 39 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Filmmaker Karan Boolani's debut directorial Thank You For Coming starring Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill in the key roles hit the big screens on October 6. Prior to its release, the actors hyped up their fans by gracing their presence at several events, from the Toronto International Film Festival to the special screening of the film, leaving their fans in full anticipation. After the film's release, netizens took to social media to share their honest feedback.
Let's take a look a look at what netizens have to say about the sex comedy headlined by Bhumi Pednekar and her girl-gang.
-
Shehnaaz steals my heart 💗and bhumi never disappointed us..😍— Raman Malia (@raman_malia) October 6, 2023
All cast gives there best performances
⭐️⭐️⭐️💫
Must watch this full of funny moive #ThankYouForComimg #ShehnaazGiII #BhumiPedenkar #ShibaniBedi #KushaKapila #KaranKundra #AnilKapoor pic.twitter.com/BbA09bNc2j
-
Verdict : BOLD & FUNNY !!— Rahul Chauhan (@RahulCh9290) October 6, 2023
Rating : ⭐⭐ ⭐💫
The movie is relatable, it’s funny, and it does have its moments that leave you teary. From friendships to love to teenage drama to pleasure, there’s everything here. #BhumiPednekar & #ShehnaazGill stands out in this feminist comedy… pic.twitter.com/7v06kgXlXv
Taking to the micro-blogging site X, previously known as Twitter, a user lauded the performances of the film's cast and wrote, "Shehnaaz steals my heart and Bhumi never disappointed us. All the cast gave their best performances. Must watch this full of funny movie #ThankYouForComimg."
-
Kisi actress ki itni fan following hai jo pura theater book karle bas shehnaaz ki fan following hai itni ❤ #ShehnaazGill #ThankYouForComing #ThankYouForComingReview pic.twitter.com/wpyrJ25ptO— Ritesh (@RiteshBani) October 6, 2023
-
@ishehnaaz_gill #ThankYouForComing An ‘ouch on the couch’ comic caper. Bhumi and the gal gang are a complete riot; while Karan Boolani does a fab job as a debut director. This is not a picture; it’s a ‘pill’ - Happy ending guaranteed! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (4 stars) pic.twitter.com/TnNy5Tsa3o— Bhavikk Sangghvi (@bhavikksangghvi) October 6, 2023
Another user gave the movie a 4-star and tweeted, "Verdict: BOLD & FUNNY !! The movie is relatable, it’s funny, and it does have its moments that leave you teary. From friendships to love to teenage drama to pleasure, there’s everything here. #BhumiPednekar & #ShehnaazGill stands out in this feminist comedy. Go watch the film, and you’ll probably have a fun time! #ThankYouForComing."
-
Entry of #ShehnaazGill and #KaranKundrra in #ThankYouForComing ! Movie is getting great reviews and people are loving shehnaaz's work, her character and the impact she makes 😍🔥⭐️ #ThankYouForComingReview pic.twitter.com/dpwshTJQ80— SHEHNAAZ CANADIAN FC (@shehnaazfcCA) October 6, 2023
"@ishehnaaz_gill #ThankYouForComing An ‘ouch on the couch’ comic caper. Bhumi and the gal gang are a complete riot; while Karan Boolani does a fab job as a debut director. This is not a picture; it’s a ‘pill’ - Happy ending guaranteed! (4 stars)," wrote an X user.
While X is flooded with positive reviews, the box office scenario for Thank You For Coming is rather underwhelming. As per early estimates reported by Sacnilk, this sex comedy flick will be making a collection of Rs 1 crore on the first day. The film also stars Kusha Kapila, Anil Kapoor, Karan Kundrra, and Shibani Bedi in significant roles. Thank You For Coming clashed with the Akshay Kumar starrer film Mission Raniganj.