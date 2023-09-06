THANK YOU FOR COMING TRAILER OUT BHUMI PEDNEKAR AND HER GIRL GANG PROMISE A HATKE FAIRY TALE

Hyderabad: The trailer of the highly anticipated film Thank You For Coming, starring Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar, has finally been unveiled on Wednesday. The Karan Boolani directorial is all set to hit the theatres on October 6 of this year. Besides Bhumi, the film also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Natasha Rastogi, Gautmik, Sushant Divgikar, Saloni Daini, Dolly Ahluwalia, Karan Kundrra and Anil Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, Bhumi Pednekar shared the trailer of Thank You For Coming with a caption that read, "Iss Rajkumari ki Fairy Tale hai sabse hatke! Don’t forget to come to Cinemas to watch #ThankYouForComing on 6th October 2023. #ThankYouForComingTrailer #ComebackOfTheChickFlick #DontForgetToCome."

The trailer of Thank You For Coming hints that there will be a huge fashion event with lots of lady banter around love, guys, relationships, freezing eggs, and orgasms. Bhumi's girl gang Shehnaaz, Dolly, and Shibani help her guide her complicated sexual life while Kusha, her arch-enemy, never misses an opportunity to make fun of her. The teaser also features veteran actor Anil Kapoor, who appears to play one of Bhumi Pednekar's suitors in the movie.

Prior to this, Bhumi on Wednesday dropped a poster of her upcoming comedy-drama on her Instagram handle. Sharing the poster, the 34-year-old actor wrote in the caption, "In real life, your girlfriends are your real Fairy Godmothers. Don't forget to come on 6th October, to watch #ThankYouForComing in cinemas near you."

With its unique plot and talented cast, Thank You For Coming is anticipated to provide a refreshing change to Indian cinema. Fans and movie buffs are anxiously looking forward to witnessing this amusing venture. With the release of the eagerly awaited trailer, fans are now excited to watch the movie's magic on the big screen. The comedy-drama is bankrolled by Rhea Kapoor along with Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures.

