THANK YOU FOR COMING AT TIFF SHEHNAAZ GILL TAKES OVER TORONTO FANS REVEALS HER IMPRESSION OF EKTA KAPOOR

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill couldn't have asked for a better opportunity after her debut film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. With her stint in Salman Khan's reality show to now featuring in a multi-starrer film backed by Ekta Kapoor, the Punjabi singer has come a long way. With her career graph on the rise, the actor is not just enjoying success and critical acclaim but also immense love from her fans.

In a recent video shared by Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on X (formerly known as Twitter), we see Shehnaaz clicking selfies with her fans in Toronto. The actor with only her second film has had the honour of attending the prestigious film festival. She along with the crew headed to Toronto to present her latest film Thank You For Coming.

In the video, Gill's fans shout out her name as she takes a selfie with them. The video is proof of her growing popularity as the actor is surrounded by a sea of fans in Toronto. Sharing a string of pictures from the same night, Shehnaaz on her Instagram handle wrote: "About last night at the World Premiere of THANK YOU FOR COMING. 💥" Her post was met with a lot of love from her well-wishers and fans.

In another video, expressing her love for Ekta Kapoor, who gave her the opportunity, Shehnaaz could be heard candidly talking about Ekta's first impression on her. She said: "I thought she is such a huge filmmaker, she might be having an attitude, but I was wrong." The audience couldn't help but laugh at her honesty.

Kapoor chimed in and revealed that Gill and her son share the same birthdate, making the whole crowd go aww. The camaraderie of the entire cast was on full display on the stage. The film apart from Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill, features Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi and Dolly Singh. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Karan Kundrra.

It was chosen to have its global premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and went on to become the only Indian feature film to receive the Gala World Premiere award this year. The coming-of-age comedy flick is written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh and directed by Karan Boolani, Rhea Kapoor's husband. It is produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, and will debut on October 6 in theatres everywhere.

