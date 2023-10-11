THANK YOU FOR COMING ACTOR SHEHNAAZ GILL SHARES IF SHE REGRETS HER PAST

Hyderabad: Shehnaaz Gill, who is on the cusp of transition from small screen to movies, has amassed a massive fan following on social media. She became a household name after participating in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 13. Recently, in an interview, the 30-year-old actor discussed whether she has any regrets about the decisions she has taken in the past, and also opened up about her newfound self-love.

During a recent interview with a newswire, Shehnaaz was asked if she ever regretted any of her mistakes. To this, she responded that she learned from her mistakes and is very proud of her journey, and her growth. The actor shared that she always tried to learn from her experiences, whether they were positive or negative. She went on to say that her experiences have given her the maturity she needed to be able to handle any problems life may throw at her.

Shehnaaz Gill further spoke about her experience in working on the recently released film Thank You For Coming. She also explained why her outfit choices had changed dramatically. "The outfits I wore in this film… I remember how I was wearing disco ball earrings in a song, it was the best," she said. Shenaaz mentioned that she really dressed pretty for the movie and that she 'never felt so beautiful before'.

The actor also lavished praise on producer Rhea Kapoor and stated, "I feel Reha Kapoor ne itni mehnat kar di hai na mere pe (Rhea Kapoor has worked so hard on me), the way no one else could. After this, if someone even tried to style me they will think how to compete with what was done with me in Thank You For Coming."