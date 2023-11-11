THANK YOU FOR CHOOSING ME BACK PARINEETI CHOPRA PENS MUSHY NOTE AS SHE SHOWERS BIRTHDAY LOVE ON RAGHAV CHADHA

Hyderabad: Parineeti Chopra marked her husband Raghav Chadha's birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post, expressing admiration for his intelligence, values, and commitment to family. Accompanying the post were unseen pictures of the couple from various vacations, capturing moments like dining at a restaurant, watching a cricket match, and enjoying quality time abroad.

"You’re the best gift God has given me, my Ragaii! 🙂. Your mind and intelligence amaze me. Your values, honesty and faith make me want to be a better human being. Your commitment to family makes me feel blessed every day. You’re a vintage gentleman in a whacko world. Your calm is my medicine," wrote the actor showering birthday love on Raghav.

Parineeti concluded the post by thanking Raghav for reciprocating love. "Today is officially my favourite day because you were born today, for me. Happy birthday, husband! Thank you for choosing me back... 💕"

The couple, who tied the knot in a white-themed royal wedding in September, received warm wishes from fans, with many praising their chemistry and calling them a favorite couple. Notable personalities like Sania Mirza, Harbhajan Singh, Arvind Kejriwal, and others attended their grand wedding celebrations at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur. The festivities kicked off with a cricket match and other fun games in Delhi, where both families competed against each other as part of the pre-wedding functions.

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. She has Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila coming up next. The film co-starring Diljit Dosanjh is based on the life of Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot.