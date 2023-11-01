THANGALAAN TEASER VIKRAM IS UNSWERVING LEADER AS THE SON OF GOLD IN INTRIGUING GLIMPSE FROM PA RANJITH FILM

Hyderabad: The makers of the highly anticipated film Thangalaan, starring Chiyaan Vikram and directed by Pa Ranjith, have finally unveiled its teaser, offering viewers a glimpse into the action-packed narrative. Scheduled for release on January 26, 2024, Thangalaan will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

The 90-second teaser of Thangalaan sets the stage for an intriguing story with the words, "As myth leads to history, as greed leads to destruction, as blood wars lead to liberty, rises the son of gold." In the glimpse, Vikram aces his role of an unswerving leader who is seemingly resolute to save his land and its people from adversities.

This brief teaser provides glimpses into what appears to be the tale of a tribal leader's struggle against those scheming to seize their land for gold mining. The film is believed to be based on a true story set in the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) during the British colonial period in India. Interestingly, the teaser also hints at the inclusion of fantasy elements within the narrative.

Vikram aside, Thangalaan also features Parvathy and Malavika Mohanan in prominent roles, alongside a cast that includes Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, and Harikrishnan Anbudurai. Thangalaan boasts a musical score by GV Prakash Kumar and is visually captured by cinematographer A Kishor Kumar, with editing by Selva RK. Pa Ranjith has co-written the screenplay with Tamil Prabha, and the film is jointly bankrolled by Studio Green and Neelam Productions.