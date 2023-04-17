THANGALAAN BTS VIDEO OUT ON VIKRAMS BIRTHDAY ACTOR NAILS RUGGED COAL MINER LOOK

Hyderabad There is enhanced chatter around Pa Rajnith s Thangalaan as the makers dropped a behindthescenes BTS video on film s leading man Vikram s birthday Going by the Thangalaan BTS video Vikram and Ranjith have seemingly joined forces for an epic movie with massive set pieces and actionpacked battle scenesThangalaan is based on a real incident that happened in the Kolar Gold Fields decades ago According to the video the movie seems to be about land disputes between the native population and the colonial power The film is cowritten by Tamil Prabha known for the novel Petta along with Pa Ranjith while the dialogues of the film are written by writer Azhagiya Periyavan of Chinna Kudai fameAlso read Cast of Ponniyin Selvan 2 kickstart promotional tour in private jetVikram looks unrecognizable as a rugged coal miner He plays the head of a tribe and is seen sporting a distinctive hairdo for the movie In addition his character walks with a limp giving more depth to the role It had been long overdue for Vikram and Pa Ranjith to work together After years of negotiations Thangalaan finally went on floors this yearThe movie also has Parvathy Thiruvothu Malavika Mohanan and Pasupathy in significant roles in addition to Vikram The song for the movie was composed by GV Prakash Kumar and it is produced by Gnanvel Raja of Studio Green who is also bankrolling Suriya s next movie Kanguva Meanwhile Vikram is anticipating the release of Ponniyin Selvan 2 on April 28 The actor plays the volatile prince Aditya Karikalan in the Mani Ratnamdirected movie