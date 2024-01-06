Hyderabad: The Makers of the upcoming Telugu film Thandel, featuring Naga Chaitanya in the lead role, unveiled teaser of the film on Saturday. Helmed by Chandoo Mondeti, the movie also stars Sai Pallavi in the lead role. The Thandel marks Chandoo and Naga Chaitanya's third collaboration after the 2016 film Premam, and the 2018 movie Savyasachi.

The two-minute-and-eleven-second long Essence of Thandel kicks off with picturesque establishment shots of Naga Chaitanya as a sea-bound fisherman. As the teaser unfolds, it portrays Naga Chaitanya and 22 others enduring harsh treatment within the confines of Karachi Central Jail in Pakistan. Amidst this, Naga Chaitanya passionately defends his love for his nation with resolute words, countering an officer's interrogation. He asserts, "Your land received our generosity; if you possess such an attitude, imagine the spirit of those who offered charity."

The intensity peaks when Naga Chaitanya chants "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" within the Pakistani jail. The teaser concludes with the introduction of Sai Pallavi, hinting at her anticipation for Naga Chaitanya's return and his promise to be back soon.

Thandel is based on a real incident that took place in Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh in 2018. Revolving around a fishing community, the storyline is laced with a compelling love story and thrilling action sequences. Ahead of the official announcement of the film, Naga Chaitanya visited Srikakulam. There, he engaged with local fishermen, scouted potential filming locations and immersed himself in the essence of the community. This film marks the second collaboration between Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, following their successful 2021 release, Love Story.