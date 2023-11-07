Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 68, has been generating significant excitement among fans. The project, directed by Venkat Prabhu, has been in production since October, and the filmmakers have recently shared an enticing update about the movie, which is currently being shot in Thailand. On the occasion of Venkat Prabhu's birthday, the makers revealed that the team worked through the night so that the filmmaker could unwind a bit on his special day.

Producer Archana Kalpathi extended her birthday wishes to director Venkat Prabhu, who is celebrating his 48th birthday. In her tweet, she not only wished him the best but also provided an intriguing insight into the film's progress. Archana Kalpathi's message read, "Happiest bday to our mad genius @vp_offl. Here is wishing you the best of everything. To many more crazy shoot days and schedules for #Thalapathy68 (Update: Major Action Block being shot in Thailand and yesterday was a night shoot so @vp_offl gets a holiday on his bday)."

The team is currently engrossed in shooting an action sequence set against the backdrop of Thailand, and the schedule is expected to continue for a while. This marks a significant development in the film's production, adding to the anticipation surrounding Thalapathy 68. The project has been on the radar of Thalapathy Vijay's fans since even before the release of his previous film, Master. The official announcement regarding his collaboration with director Venkat Prabhu was made early on, sparking immense curiosity about the film.

In addition to this exciting update, the film's cast and crew were confirmed through a pooja ceremony video, unveiling a star-studded ensemble. Alongside Thalapathy Vijay, the film features notable actors such as Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mic Mohan, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshii Chaudhary, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Vaibhav, Premgi Amaren, Aravind Akash, and Ajay Raj.

One of the noteworthy aspects of this project is the return of music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, who is both Venkat Prabhu's cousin and a frequent collaborator with the director. This marks his reentry into a Thalapathy Vijay film after a considerable gap, and his musical contributions are highly anticipated by fans.

While Thalapathy 68 continues to generate buzz, there have also been rumors of a potential collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and renowned director S. Shankar for a new project. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding this partnership.