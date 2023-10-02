Hyderabad: Leo, Thalapathy Vijay's forthcoming flick, is surely one of the year's most anticipated films. The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is set to be released on October 19th. As the date for release approaches, the buzz around the film witnesses new heights.

The film's makers have released official posters in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi. In addition, two tracks from the film have also been released. The trailer for the film, however, is still awaited.

Giving in to fans' constant demand and pressure, makers finally revealed the release date of the film's trailer. The film's producers resorted to social media to announce that the film's official trailer will be published on October 5th. The film's production company, Seven Screen Studio, tweeted a poster on social media with the caption: "Your order is being processed, and the #LeoTrailer is on its way! Prepare to savour your dinner; Unga's (your) delivery partner @7screenstudio will deliver it on October 5th."

Leo marks Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay's second collaboration, following the 2021 action flick Master. The Mersal actor takes on the role of Leo Das. Sanjay Dutt plays Antony Das, Arjun Sarja plays Harold Das, Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Maya S Krishnan, Mathew Thomas, Priya Anand and Mansoor Ali also appear in the film.

It is also rumoured that Leo is a part of the coveted Lokesh Cinematic Universe, abbreviated as the LCU. The LCU already comprises the Karthi-starrer Kaithi from 2019 and the Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram from 2022.