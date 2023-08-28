Hyderabad: South superstar Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay, following in his father's footsteps, is all set to enter Kollywood. The star kid is soon going to make his directorial debut with Lyca Productions. The production banner has signed him for his first cinematic project.

The production company shared photos of Sanjay signing the agreement with them and made the official announcement on August 28. Vijay's admirers congratulated him and Sanjay on social media following the news. Sanjay disclosed in a statement that the casting process is presently ongoing.

Lyca Productions posted photographs to X (previously known as Twitter) with the caption, "We are beyond excited & proud to introduce #JasonSanjay in his Directorial Debut. We wish him a successful and happy career in carrying on the legacy! (sic)." Sanjay has previously indicated a desire to become a director. SA Chandrasekar, his grandfather and director, had also stated this in numerous interviews.

Jason expressed his gratitude for the opportunity saying, "It's an honour to be able to direct my first film for a prestigious production company like Lyca Productions. It has been a breeding ground for budding filmmakers and a source of inspiration for many. I'm glad they liked my script and have given me complete creative freedom to make it a reality."

For the unversed, Jason studied Film Production at Toronto Film School from 2018 to 2020, followed by a BA (Hons) in Screenwriting in London from 2020 to 2022. Thalapathy Vijay has established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the Tamil film industry after a string of successful films. While there are speculations that he may soon retire from acting and venture into politics, it will be interesting to see how his son Jason Sanjay carves out his own niche in the industry.

