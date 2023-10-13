THALAPATHY VIJAY SET TO BREAK WEEKEND BOX OFFICE RECORDS AS LEO OVERSEAS ADVANCE SALES EYES USD 5 MILLION MARK

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay's most recent release Leo is anticipated to dominate this weekend's box office. With blazing pre-sales internationally that have now surpassed USD 5 million, almost a week before release, the movie is already garnering attention. This sum is divided into USD 3.30 million on the first day (previews included) and USD 1.50 million over the weekend.

Jailer, which made USD 15 million over its four-day opening session, set the weekend record for a Kollywood release. Leo is predicted to surpass that, but a lot will rely on how well the public receives it. In the past, South Indian film collections have fallen off a cliff when the crowd response wasn't up to par. Leo appears to be in a good position to break the first-day record, though.

To put things in perspective, the opening days of Ponniyin Selvan 1 and Jailer respectively brought in USD 5.20 million and USD 4.70 million. The Vijay-starring film has already surpassed 60% of these numbers with still plenty of time to go. Leo is currently on track to surpass USD 6 million, and at the top end of estimates, it even has a decent possibility of hitting USD 7 million.

Leo will surpass Rs. 100 crore worldwide on the first day even if it only makes USD 5 million, as in India, it is anticipated to earn over Rs. 60 crore. According to the pre-sales figures, USD 1.85 million came from North America, and then the Middle East brought in close to USD 800,000. Sales in the United Kingdom totaled a massive GBP 450K over the weekend, with first-day figures nearly breaking Pathaan's first-day record.