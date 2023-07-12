THALAPATHY VIJAY ISSUED CHALLAN FOR JUMPING RED LIGHT TWICE

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay reportedly broke a traffic rule while driving home after meeting his Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI) party members. According to a viral picture on social media, the actor violated traffic laws when his car jumped more than two red lights. According to reports, the traffic police have fined him Rs 500.

A few images of his automobile and challan are going viral on social media. If reports are to be believed, Thalapathy Vijay had to ignore the red lights in order to avoid his followers who were following his car. Fans followed the actor from Panaiyur to his residence in Neelangarai. In order to evade them, Vijay and his driver had to skip the red signal.

Thalapathy Vijay is currently in the news due to rumours that he is giving up acting to enter politics. In reality, he met with the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI) members on Monday after finishing the Leo shoot. He spoke with party members afterward, and pictures of him quickly went viral online. According to rumours, Vijay would give up acting after entering politics. According to reports, the actor plans to devote all of his future efforts to politics.

On July 10, filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj revealed that Thalapathy Vijay's roles in the upcoming, much awaited movie Leo have been completed. According to reports, Thalapathy Vijay plays a 40-year-old thug who lives in Kashmir and runs a chocolate factory to escape the gang warfare there. The antagonist will be Sanjay Dutt, and the female lead will be Trisha Krishnan. He then announced their upcoming project with Venkat Prabhu. His final movie is reportedly Thalapathy 68.

Also read: Vijay in Andhra Pradesh for Leo shoot, fans go berserk to catch a glimpse of actor - watch viral video