THALAPATHY VIJAY COURTS CONTROVERSY FOR GLORIFYING SMOKING IN NAA READY SONG CASE FILED

Hyderabad: Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay's recent song Naa Ready from the upcoming film Leo has stirred criticism due to its promotion of cigarette consumption. In the sng, the actor is seen dancing with a cigarette in his mouth. According to reports, the use or glorification of smoking has landed Vijay in a legal case.

A case has been filed against him and he has been charged under the Narcotics Control Act. This comes after his song Naa Ready was released in which he is seen smoking. The much-anticipated first single Naa Ready from Leo was released on the occasion of Thalapathy Vijay's birthday on June 22.

The party song was shared as a birthday gift to Vijay's fans after setting the internet on fire with a teaser video and first look of his much-awaited film Leo. The peppy song is sung by Thalapathy himself and is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The song is catchy and showcases Vijay's prowess as a dancer.

Initially, fans showered immense love on the song and especially on Vijay. Vijay can be seen matching steps with a huge dance crew behind him with a cigarette in his mouth. The song also includes BTS moments from the sets while filming the filming of the song.

Sharing the song Naa Ready on Twitter, Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film's director wrote, "#NaaReady is all yours now! Thank you for making today so memorable, @actorvijay na." Leo is billed as a gangster drama and is part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), the action-crime thriller universe created by filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. Trisha Krishnan will play the female lead in the film, reuniting with Vijay after long. Sanjay Dutt, a prominent Bollywood actor, will make his Tamil film debut as the antagonist.

Also read: Lokesh Kanagaraj talks about quitting films: 'Don't want to hold on to this place for long time'