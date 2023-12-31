Hyderabad: Following the humungous success of Leo, Thalapathy Vijay has teamed up with director Venkat Prabhu for his next venture. One of the highly anticipated film provisionally titled Thalapathy 68, has now been officially revealed as GOAT (The Greatest Of All Time) just ahead of the approaching New Year in 2024.

This upcoming film helmed by Venkat Prabhu features Vijay in a dual role, and the recently unveiled first look poster showcases the charismatic actor in both character avatars. The director appears geared up to present a complete entertainer tailored for Vijay's fans, embodying the quintessential Venkat Prabhu hero.

Following the unveiling of Thalapathy 68 first look and title, The online sphere is abuzz with Vijay's fans rejoicing over the striking poster. Numerous celebrities have also expressed their admiration for the first look of GOAT, propelling the film to the top of social media trends. Excitement mounts further as the anticipation for the second look of GOAT, set for release on January 1, promises a double delight for the eager Thalapathy fans.

Initially announced in September, the shooting for GOAT commenced in October following an official Puja ceremony involving the director and Thalapathy. Notably, the film has been shot across various international locales, including Turkey and Thailand. Bankrolled by AGS Entertainment, GOAT is slated for a 2024 theatrical release. The upcoming film stands as one of the most significant ongoing productions in Tamil cinema.