Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth turned a year older on Tuesday. On the 73rd birthday of the actor, his family members, including his wife Latha, daughters Aishwarya and Soundarya, as well as other relatives marked the occasion with a special cake-cutting ceremony. Now, the visuals of the event have surfaced on various social media platforms.

Born in Bangalore on December 12, 1950, Rajinikanth is the youngest of four children in his family. Unfortunately, he faced a personal tragedy at a young age with the loss of his mother, Jijabai, when he was only five years old. Due to financial struggles at home, Rajinikanth initially found employment in physically demanding jobs, such as being a coolie. Later on, he shifted to working as a bus conductor.

It was during this period that Rajinikanth harbored a dream of becoming an actor. Encouraged by his close friend Raj Bahadur, who recognized his aspiring talent, Rajinikanth enrolled in the Madras Film Institute and received continuous support throughout his journey. Rajinikanth's breakthrough role came in the 1975 film Apoorva Raagangal. Even though his initial dream of being a lead actor was not fulfilled at that time, his portrayal of a negative character garnered significant attention.

Subsequently, Rajinikanth skyrocketed to immense fame with films such as Baasha (1995), Muthu (1995), Sivaji (2007), Enthiran (2010), Kabali (2016), and many others. His most recent appearance was in Jailer, which turned out to be one of the biggest Indian releases of the year. To honor his birthday, fans eagerly anticipate the unveiling of the first look of his next film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 170.