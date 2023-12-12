Hyderabad: As superstar Rajinikanth celebrated his 73rd birthday on December 12, fans were in for a special treat from the makers of his much-anticipated film, Thalaivar 170. Lyca Productions, the banner behind the film, unveiled not only the official title of the movie but also a birthday special teaser, creating a buzz among Rajinikanth's diehard fans.

The revelation of the film's title Vettaiyan and birthday teaser on the actor's birthday was a thoughtful gesture by the production house, not only to generate excitement around the project but also to pay homage to the legendary actor on his special day. The teaser provided a sneak peek into Rajinikanth's next film, offering fans an eagerly awaited glimpse of Thalaivar 170.

Helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker TJ Gnanavel, renowned for his work on the critically acclaimed Jai Bhim, the film reportedly casts Rajinikanth in the role of a retired Muslim police officer who reopens a case to pursue justice. The filming journey has taken the crew to various locations, including Thiruvananthapuram, Tirunelveli, and Mumbai, following the commencement of production earlier this year.

In addition to Rajinikanth, the film boasts a star-studded ensemble cast including Bollywood screen icon Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Rithika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dussara Vijayan in pivotal roles.