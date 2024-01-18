TERI BAATON MEIN AISA ULJHA JIYA TRAILER OUT SHAHID KAPOOR FALLS IN LOVE WITH ROBOT KRITI SANON

Hyderabad: The release of the trailer for the highly anticipated film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, has caused quite a stir among fans. After keeping fans on the edge of their seats for a prolonged period of time, the makers have finally unveiled the trailer on Thursday, which has quickly gone viral.

The trailer begins with romantic scenes featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, where they are seen playfully flirting with each other. However, in the subsequent scene, Shahid introduces Kriti to his family. Unknown to him, Kriti is actually a robot, and her name Sifra holds a significant meaning.

As the video progresses, we witness how seamlessly she integrates into the family. That is, until one night when she unexpectedly becomes lifeless. To Shahid's dismay, his aunt, played by Dimple Kapadia, informs him that her battery has died, and she is now in charging mode. This shocking revelation adds an intriguing twist to this adorable love story.

Shortly after the release of the trailer, fans couldn't contain their excitement and began sharing their reactions. One fan wrote, "Seems so so so different than a normal love story." Another fan praised Shahid Kapoor, stating, "What a captivating trailer! Shahid Kapoor never fails to deliver a goosebump-inducing performance!"