Hyderabad: The makers of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's upcoming romantic drama finally unveiled film's long-awaited title on Wednesday. The film helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah is titled Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Billed as an impossible love story, the film is scheduled to hit theaters on February 9.

The movie's motion poster, accompanied by a sneak peek of its soundtrack, unveils the adorable and romantic Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon as the leads. "This Valentine's week, experience an impossible love story! #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya in cinemas 9th February, 2024," shared Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films on their social media.

With Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor leading the pack, this Maddock Films production promises a delightful watch for fans during Valentine's season. The official poster of the film is blended with Raghav's song Teri Baaton, released last year.

Previously announced for various dates, including October 2023 and December 7, the film has now settled for a Valentine's Week release on February 9, 2024, starring not only Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon but also veteran actor Dharmendra.

Interestingly, this movie marks the first collaboration between Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor. While Shahid was recently seen in the action thriller Bloody Daddy, Kriti Sanon featured in ill-fated Adipurush alongside Prabhas. Coming up next for Kriti is The Crew alongside Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. She has also wrapped up shooting for her debut production venture Do Patti co-starring Kajol.