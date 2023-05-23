Hyderabad: Popular Telugu actor Sarath Babu passed away in Hyderabad on Monday. He was 71. Sarath Babu was receiving treatment at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad's Gachibowli after being ill for a few weeks. The funeral is scheduled for Tuesday, May 23, at 3 o'clock at Guindy Industrial Estate Cremation Burial Ground.

Rajinikanth was one of the first celebrities to pay respect to the actor after his passing. "Today, I lost Sarath Babu, a beautiful man and a good friend. This loss cannot be recovered," he said on Twitter in Tamil adding, "May his spirit rest in peace." In addition, Chiranjeevi, who has collaborated with Sarath on a number of films, sent his sympathies to his family. "It was shocking to learn of Sarath Babu's passing. His performance, which radiated elegance and grace, won him a place in the audience's hearts. I am closely related to Shri Sarath Babu. He has appeared with me in numerous films. My sincere sympathies to his family and to all the supporters."

Kamal Haasan, a well-known actor, referred to the late Sarath Babu as a "great actor and dear friend" and reminisced about their acting days together. In Viswanath's Sagara Sangamam (Salangai Oli in Tamil), Sarath Babu made a mark on the audience as Haasan's adoring friend. "Sad to hear about the passing of veteran actor Sarath Babu garu," Jr. NTR tweeted. "His contributions to Indian film will always be cherished. I send my sincere condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti, please," he added.

Sarath Babu was remembered by actor Prakash Raj for his "warmth" and "encouragement". "Wonderful to have met this ever-smiling soul," he tweeted adding, "I will remember his kindness and support throughout my career. I sincerely appreciate you, #SarathBabu. Godspeed, sir."

Also read: Veteran actor Sarath Babu passes away at 71