Hyderabad: The influence of celebrities, such as actors, on the general public is often significant. Their participation in voting can serve as a source of inspiration for young individuals, who may perceive it as a socially responsible and desirable behavior. On Thursday, during the Telangana Assembly elections in Hyderabad, numerous actors from the southern film industry made an appearance to exercise their right to vote.

Actor Chiranjeevi, accompanied by his family, attracted attention as he arrived to cast his vote in the Jubilee area of Hyderabad. Flaunting a sleek black ensemble, Chiranjeevi stepped out of his vehicle and proceeded towards the polling booth. Interestingly, he was spotted entering the polling station barefoot, in an all black attire.

Likewise, Jr NTR, along with his family, arrived at the polling booth in P Obul Reddy Public School in Hyderabad to cast their votes. The actor, donning a white t-shirt and light blue denim pants, patiently stood in line with his wife and mother. His wife, Lakshmi Pranathi, elegantly wore a red suit for the occasion.

In a similar fashion, actor Allu Arjun, sporting a white t-shirt and black trousers, patiently waited in line at the BSNL centre polling booth number 153. After casting his vote for the Telangana Assembly elections, he proudly displayed his inked finger to the media as he departed from the polling booth in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad.

Notably, Oscar-winning music composer, Padma Shri MM Keeravani, exercised his voting right in the Jubilee area of Hyderabad. After casting his vote, MM Keeravani expressed his views to the media, emphasizing the importance of utilizing one's voting power. He stated, "Voting is not a holiday, but a responsibility. We should all exercise this right. I personally came early to set an example and encourage others to vote. I am pleased to have exercised my right." For the day, he wore a white-green shirt paired with pants.

The polling process commenced with extensive arrangements in all 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana on Thursday morning. Voting began promptly at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm. A total of 2,290 candidates from 109 national and regional parties, including 221 women and one transgender individual, are contesting the elections. The outcome of the elections will be determined by a total of 3.17 crore voters.