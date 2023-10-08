Hyderabad: The trailer for the highly anticipated Kangana Ranaut-starrer Tejas was revealed on Air Force Day, triggering a wide range of reactions on social media. Fans of Kangana are floored by goosebumps moments, whereas few found the emotions "forced." For some, Tejas trailer also brought to mind Tom Cruise's 2022 released Top Gun: Maverick.

The 2-minute and 33-second trailer opened with stunning aerial shots of Indian fighter jets in action, accompanied by Kangana's voice-over declaring, "Bharat ko chhedoge toh chhorenge nahi" (If you provoke India, we won't spare you).

Tejas trailer proceeded to showcase exhilarating dogfights and introduced Kangana's character, Tejas Gill, as a fearless and passionate fighter pilot under the guidance of her flight coach. The plot took an intense turn as a spy, closely associated with Tejas, was captured and tortured by terrorists in Pakistan. Tejas passionately requested her seniors to allow her to rescue the hostage, emphasizing that terrorism should be a personal enemy for everyone on Earth to eradicate it from the world. The trailer featured thrilling action sequences, including air-to-surface combat.

Social media was abuzz with reactions to the Tejas trailer. Some users praised Kangana's performance and predicted a blockbuster opening for the film, while others drew parallels to Top Gun: Maverick and dubbed Tejas as a "sasti copy" (cheap imitation) of the Hollywood movie. The visual effects have also added to the chatter as the feedback on social media ranges from "decent" to "poor" and "clunky."

Meanwhile, the background score in the trailer was notably impactful, evoking a sense of patriotism with its stirring dialogues. Kangana's portrayal of a heroic Air Force mission left a lasting impression, showcasing her as a fierce and courageous character, generating significant excitement for the film.