Tejas trailer: From goosebumps moments to 'sasti copy', netizens divided over Kangana Ranaut's fighter pilot act
Published: 2 hours ago
Hyderabad: The trailer for the highly anticipated Kangana Ranaut-starrer Tejas was revealed on Air Force Day, triggering a wide range of reactions on social media. Fans of Kangana are floored by goosebumps moments, whereas few found the emotions "forced." For some, Tejas trailer also brought to mind Tom Cruise's 2022 released Top Gun: Maverick.
The 2-minute and 33-second trailer opened with stunning aerial shots of Indian fighter jets in action, accompanied by Kangana's voice-over declaring, "Bharat ko chhedoge toh chhorenge nahi" (If you provoke India, we won't spare you).
The trailer of #Tejas is out. Kangana Ranaut looks good in her role . VFX are decent. Hope for the best #KanganaRanaut#TejasTrailer @RSVPMoviespic.twitter.com/Hqfun1EnJd pic.twitter.com/BFBeE8Xgqz— The Last man🇮🇳 (@the_last_man00) October 8, 2023
Tejas trailer proceeded to showcase exhilarating dogfights and introduced Kangana's character, Tejas Gill, as a fearless and passionate fighter pilot under the guidance of her flight coach. The plot took an intense turn as a spy, closely associated with Tejas, was captured and tortured by terrorists in Pakistan. Tejas passionately requested her seniors to allow her to rescue the hostage, emphasizing that terrorism should be a personal enemy for everyone on Earth to eradicate it from the world. The trailer featured thrilling action sequences, including air-to-surface combat.
@KanganaTeam mam what a wonderful trailer, I got goosebumps while watching it. The expressions and dilogue is fantastic you give are absolutely the best, it feels like Hollywood movie. top gun maverick Only you could do such a movie.....#TejasTrailer— it's_007 (@raj_shiva77) October 8, 2023
Social media was abuzz with reactions to the Tejas trailer. Some users praised Kangana's performance and predicted a blockbuster opening for the film, while others drew parallels to Top Gun: Maverick and dubbed Tejas as a "sasti copy" (cheap imitation) of the Hollywood movie. The visual effects have also added to the chatter as the feedback on social media ranges from "decent" to "poor" and "clunky."
Watched #TejasTrailer— Dr. Kim G (@iBetterCallKim) October 8, 2023
The graphics are not up to the mark. It's flawed. Something didn't feel right. The overall emotions felt forced somehow.
Meanwhile, the background score in the trailer was notably impactful, evoking a sense of patriotism with its stirring dialogues. Kangana's portrayal of a heroic Air Force mission left a lasting impression, showcasing her as a fierce and courageous character, generating significant excitement for the film.
#TejasTrailer Looks Good & Promising As Well & Also #KanganaRanaut Shine's In This Carecter But VFX Are Noticeable & Not So Good But If The Story And Performances Works And Audiance Will Connect With Movie Then VFX Does Not Matter pic.twitter.com/dNGDD58kh4— Captain _V (@varunThe109) October 8, 2023
If you want to witness the true heroism of our armed forces TejasTrailer is a must-watch Get ready to feel an overwhelming sense of pride#TejasTrailer pic.twitter.com/Vqh7xBmZ8c— Pihu Chawla (@_Pihu_Chawla_) October 8, 2023
The film is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala's banner RSVP and written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara. Tejas is slated for a theatrical release on October 27, 2023. The release of Tejas trailer has ignited a buzz on social media and the anticipation for the movie's release continues to build.