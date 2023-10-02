Hyderabad: The teaser of the highly anticipated film Tejas, starring Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in the titular role, has finally been unveiled by the makers on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2. Written and helmed by Sarvesh Mewara, the movie also features Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Veenah Naair, Mirko Quaini, Rohed Khan, and Anuj Khurana.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana Ranaut dropped the teaser of Tejas with a caption that read, "Ready to take off for the love of our nation! Bharat ko chhedoge toh chhodenge nahi. Trailer out on Indian Air Force Day, 8th October. #TejasTeaser #BharatKoChhedogeTohChhodengeNahi #Tejas In cinemas on 27th Oct."

Tejas, which centres on the remarkable journey of Air Force pilot Tejas Gill, portrayed by Kangana Ranaut, aspires to uplift and create a strong feeling of pride in the brave soldiers who ceaselessly serve our country while facing countless obstacles. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the thriller flick is all set to hit the theatres on October 20.

Tejas is going to clash with Vikas Bahl-directed movie Ganapath: A Hero is Born, which will also be released on October 20 of this year. The film stars Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

Tejas apart, Kangana recently appeared in P Vasu's Chandramukhi 2. The horror comedy film is the sequel to the Tamil blockbuster Chandramukhi, which features Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the key roles. In Chandramukhi 2, Kangana essayed the role of a dancer, known for her beauty and dance skills, in the king's court.