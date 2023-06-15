TEASER AND TRAILER OF KARAN JOHARS ROCKY AUR RANI KI PREM KAHAANI TO BE OUT ON THIS DATE

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani has some exciting news regarding its teaser and trailer launch dates. The teaser is expected to be released on June 20, while the trailer will be released in July. The movie features Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in significant roles.

According to a report, the teaser's length is 1 minute and 16 seconds. Although we have previously seen the vibrant character posters of Ranveer as Rocky, and Alia as Rani, along with the family portraits of both the characters, the teaser will further set the tone of the family comedy. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar's seventh directorial. The promotional campaign for the movie began on Karan's 51st birthday, May 25.

KJo reunites with Alia after her Bollywood debut in Student of the Year, as well as Jaya Bachchan after Kabhi Kushi Kabhie Gham. He has also collaborated with old friends and co-workers, costume designer Manish Malhotra and choreographer Farah Khan, for the vivid clothes and grand songs of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. The movie also reunites Ranveer and Alia after the 2019 coming-of-age musical Gully Boy, helmed by Zoya Akhtar. The duo also shared the couch on the first episode of Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan Season 7.

The rom-com also features Namit Das, Tita Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, and Arjun Bijlani among others. The movie has been shot in places including New Delhi, Mumbai, Russia, and Jammu & Kashmir. The movie is produced by Karan's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios and will hit the theatres on July 28.