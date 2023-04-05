Hyderabad: On the special occasion of actor Rashmika Mandanna's birthday, the team of VNRTrio released the film's first poster featuring Rashmika in a chic look. The Pushpa actor is playing the leading lady opposite Nithiin in the upcoming flick VNRTrio, which will be helmed by Venky Kudumula.

On Rashmika’s birthday, the makers released a poster featuring the actress in an ultra-modish look on Instagram with the caption: The team of #VNRTrio wishes @rashmika_mandanna a very Happy Birthday.. May you always be smiling and spread happiness @actor_nithiin @venky.kudumula @gvprakash

As soon as the makers dropped the film's poster, fans flooded the comment section to wish the actor on her birthday. Fans even showered love on her poster. Taking to the comment section, a social media user wrote: Happy happy birthday cutieeeeee. Another fan wrote: Rashmika mandanna I am bg fan. Happy Birthday. The post garnered much love and appreciation from fans across India.

A foreign location in the background indicates that she is an NRI girl in the film. Rashmika Mandanna is said to be playing a lively role similar to her real-life character in her second film with Nithiin. Mythri Movie Makers is funding the project, which is billed as an adventurous entertainer. The music will be composed by GV Prakash Kumar, and the film will be shot by Sai Sriram. The film was announced a few days after Ugadi and will begin filming soon.

Prior to this, a video of Rashmika Mandanna and Alia Bhatt grooving to the Oscar-winning track Naatu Naatu from the film RRR went viral. A video circulating on social media showed Alia dressed in all-white and Rashmika in a metallic ivory saree. The two were on stage, dancing to the Hindi version of the song Naacho Naacho.

Rashmika is twirled around by Alia before they perform the famous hook step. The actresses danced to the song at the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

