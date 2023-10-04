TEAM THALAIVAR 170 IS ALL FIRED UP AND READY TO ROLL AS RAJINIKANTH STARRER GOES ON FLOORS TODAY

Hyderabad: After sharing Thalaivar 170's squad, the makers of superstar Rajinikanth starrer took to social media to announce the shoot commencement for the film which is being helmed by TJ Gnanavel. The yet-to-be-titled film went on floors in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on Wednesday amid much anticipation.

Lyca Productions took to social media to share Rajinikanth's look from the film and announce the Thalaivar 170 shoot commencement. Sharing the post, team Thalaivar 17o wrote, "Lights ☀️ Camera 📽️ Clap 🎬 & ACTION 💥 With our Superstar @rajinikanth 🌟 and the stellar cast of #Thalaivar170🕴🏼 the team is all fired up and ready to roll! 📽️ Hope you all enjoyed the #ThalaivarFeast 🍛 Now it's time for some action! We'll come up with more updates as the shoot progresses...! 🙏🏻."

On Tuesday, Rajinikanth made an exciting announcement regarding commencing shooting for his 170th film. This upcoming project, produced by Lyca Productions and directed by Gnanavel, is anticipated to be a captivating blend of entertainment and a thought-provoking social message. Despite the immense buzz surrounding the film, it remains untitled as of now.

The 72-year-old actor shared his enthusiasm with reporters at the Chennai airport before embarking on a journey to Thiruvananthapuram. He expressed, "I'm doing my 170th film with director Gnanavel and Lyca, which will be a huge entertainer at the same time with a social message." This statement undoubtedly piqued the curiosity of his fans, who eagerly await further details about the film.

The makers have tapped Anirudh Ravichander to compose the soundtrack for this Tamil movie. Subaskaran will be spearheading the film's production, and Rajinikanth will be sharing the screen with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and acclaimed actors such as Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati. The ensemble cast also includes Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan.