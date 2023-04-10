TEAM PROJECT K TEASES RAIDERS IN NEW BTS VIDEO NETIZENS SMELL DUNE REMAKE

Hyderabad: The makers of Prabhas-starrer Project K released latest behind the scenes (BTS) video on Monday. It is the second video to come out from the making series which is titled 'From Skratch.' Earlier the makers had dropped the first episode from Project K making which was 'Re-Inventing the Wheel.'

After three months of the first BTS video release, Vyjayanthi Movies, the banner behind Project K released another episode on the film's making journey. This time the makers gave a sneak peek into what the villain's army is going to look like. In two minutes and 10 seconds, the video gives us a glimpse into the making of 'Raiders' whom Nag Ashwin describes as the "Uniformed army of the villain."

Soon after the makers released 'From Skratch Ep2: Assembling The Raiders,' it garnered a motley of reactions on social media. From calling it a 'tough competition to Hollywood' to lauding Nag Ashwin and his team for their dedication to detailing, the BTS video is garnering positive responses from the audience.

Amid heaps of praise, team Project K is also being accused of seeking 'inspiration' from the American epic science fiction Dune. Commenting on Twitter a user wrote, "DUNE remake?" while another said, "raiders outfit looks like timothee chalamet dune look." Meanwhile, others were in disagreement stating that "nothing is same except for colour of the costume."

The upcoming sci-fi drama will also feature Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. Earlier last month, shooting for the film was halted as Big B got injured on the sets. The makers are yet to resume shooting for the film which is being canned simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi.