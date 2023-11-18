TEAM INDIA IS GOING TO BE PHENOMENAL KATRINA KAIF CHEERS FOR NEIGHBOURS ANUSHKA SHARMA AND VIRAT KOHLI AHEAD OF WORLD CUP 2023 FINAL

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has expressed her admiration for the unbeatable performance of the Indian cricket team in the ongoing 2023 World Cup. She enthusiastically supports captain Rohit Sharma and the team's pursuit to claim the championship title in the upcoming final match against Australia, scheduled to take place at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium after securing ten consecutive victories.

Kaif, currently enjoying the success of her latest release Tiger 3, alongside Salman Khan, shared her excitement, stating, "I'm cheering for Team India, they have played phenomenally well. This entire World Cup has been such a delight to watch," Katrina told a newswire. "Of course, Virat (Kohli) also, and Anushka (Sharma) is my neighbour, so I'm even more happy to see that... I'm cheering them on and I'm sure Team India is going to be phenomenal," she added.

The Indian team, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, earned their spot in the final by defeating New Zealand in a thrilling semifinal at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Noteworthy was Kohli's achievement in surpassing Sachin Tendulkar by becoming the first player in cricket history to achieve 50 ODI hundreds. Among the notable attendees at the semifinal match were celebrities like Katrina's husband Vicky Kaushal, as well as Rajinikanth, Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, John Abraham, Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Kunal Khemmu, and Soha Ali Khan. In the other semifinal, Australia secured a place in the final by triumphing over South Africa in a closely contested match at Eden Gardens.

Meanwhile, Tiger 3 is said to be facing challenges as the excitement surrounding the India vs. Australia World Cup Final on Sunday is anticipated to further impact the movie's performance at the box office. The nationwide enthusiasm for this epic cricket showdown, determining whether the five-time champion Australia claims victory or India secures its third title, is likely to draw significant attention away from other entertainment avenues, including Salman and Katrina's Tiger 3.