TEAM GUNTUR KAARAM UNVEILS NEW POSTER OF MAHESH BABU IN NEVER SEEN BEFORE AVATAR ON HIS BIRTHDAY AS FILM GETS PREPONED

Hyderabad: Makers of the highly anticipated movie Guntur Kaaram featuring Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu announced the release date of the movie with a new poster of the actor from the movie on his birthday.

Taking to the official Instagram handle, Haarika & Hassine Creations, the production company behind Guntur Kaaram, shared the poster and captioned it: "Wishing a spectacular Happy Birthday to the Reigning Superstar, @urstrulymahesh garu! 🤩 #HBDSuperstarMaheshBabu ✨ Your unparalleled on-screen brilliance coupled with your genuine off-screen humility continues to set a remarkable standard of inspiration 🌟🎉 #GunturKaaramOnJan12th 🌶"

The movie, initially titled SSMB28, was supposed to be released in theatres on January 13, 2024, but in a significant development, it has now been moved up by one day. In the new poster, Mahesh appears smoking a cigar while sporting a mass avatar. The poster has already gone viral online with fans going gaga over his lungi look.

Guntur Kaaram, without a doubt, is set to ignite the domestic and international box office. Meenakshi Chaudhary has also been roped in as one of the female leads in addition to Sreeleela. The film is helmed by Trivikram and Thaman has been chosen as the music director for the flick.

Mahesh, who is often referred to by his supporters as the Prince of the Telugu film industry, will be next seen in Guntur Kaaram. Mahesh, the younger child of renowned Telugu actor Krishna, made his acting debut as a child artist in a brief appearance in Needa (1979) when he was four years old. He then went on to appear in eight additional films as a child artist. He made his acting debut as a lead in Rajakumarudu.

