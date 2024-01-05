Hyderabad: On Deepika Padukone's birthday, the makers of her upcoming film Fighter took to social media to extend their wishes. Team Fighter shared an engaging video that compiles some delightful behind-the-scenes moments from the movie, each sequence highlighting a unique trait of Deepika's personality. The video showcases her beauty, infectious smile, and her playful side, often seen goofing around on set, revealing her fun-loving nature.

Marflix Pictures, the production banner behind Fighter, celebrated Deepika's 38th birthday on Instagram by sharing a heartfelt video. The caption alongside the video reads, "Fearless, fiery, with the heart of a #Fighter 🙌🏻 Happy Birthday, @deepikapadukone!"

Deepika portrays Squadron Leader Minal Rathore in the aerial action-packed thriller Fighter. Her role as a Squadron Pilot in the Air Dragons unit embodies resilience and valor. This role marks her debut as a helicopter pilot, showcasing her commitment to breaking barriers and showcasing her acting prowess. Deepiks'a character Minal in the film epitomises fortitude, determination, and the unyielding spirit of a Fighter.

The promotional assets for Fighter have been well-received. From teasers to songs like Sher Khul Gaye and Ishq Jaisa Kuch, the audience has shown immense love. As the film's release date draws near, fans eagerly await the launch of the Fighter trailer, marking Deepika's first on-screen collaboration with Hrithik Roshan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter also stars Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in leading roles. The aerial action thriller is all set to hit theaters on January 25, 2024.