TEACHERS DAY 2023 SARA ALI KHAN KRITI SANON ADITI RAO HYDARI THANK MENTORS WITH SPECIAL POST

Hyderabad: Several Bollywood celebrities turned to social media to wish their mentors on Teachers' Day. Bollywood celebs expressed sincere gratitude to their teachers, praising them for their instruction and devotion. Teachers Day is celebrated on September 5, to honour gurus for their guidance.

Taking to Instagram, National Award-winner Kriti Sanon uploaded a montage of old photos with her mother and wrote: "From being my first teacher to my forever cheerleader Happy Teacher's Day Mom."

Many B-town celebs took to their social media handles to share heartfelt messages for their guide in life.

Sara Ali Khan thanked her filmmakers for teaching and preparing her as a performer. The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor shared a collage of directors with whom she has worked, including Aanand L Rai, Rohit Shetty, Imtiaz Ali, Abhishek Kapoor, Laxman Utekar, and David Dhawan, and stated, "I feel that as an actor, it's most important to always be a student- and to keep learning and unlearning on every set. From Rohit Sir's commercial cinema to Aanand Rai's sensitivity and Laxman Sir's mass appeal, I consider myself extremely fortunate and grateful to have had such diverse experiences."

Actor Aditi Rao shared a picture from a set and wrote: Happy teachers day to the very very special people who make us who we are and nudge us on to the path of who we can and could become one day. Our most most beloved teachers who come to us in all forms, for us to embrace, love, listen and learn🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻#HappyTeachersDay. Also pro tip - #NeverGrowUp 🐒"

"Happy Teacher's Day," Rajkummar Rao wrote on Instagram Stories. "A heartfelt thank you to all the teachers who devote their time, energy, and love to educating our children," Rakul Preet Singh wrote, adding, "Happy Teachers' Day!"

Anupam Kher, a veteran actor, posted a Reel video wishing teachers a happy Teacher's Day. "My teachers had a significant impact on every aspect of my life. I am who I am today because of their education," he wrote.

