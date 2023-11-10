TARA SUTARIA USES NO BODY DOUBLE IN APURVA SAYS I WAS BAREFOOT WALKING ON HOT SAND

Mumbai: Actor Tara Sutaria is set to play a unique role in her upcoming movie Apurva, which will be a refreshing contrast to her gorgeous performances. The actor revealed that she did not use any body doubles and that all the stunts were done by herself in the movie.

Sharing her experience doing all the stunts herself, she recalled, "I was barefoot throughout the shoot in Jaisalmer. I was jumping off trains, walking on hot sand, and doing all my stunts without body doubles. I lived on intermittent napping because we were shooting day and night." She added, "There are so many hero-centric films but women-oriented films are rare. I'm glad the film chose me. Women possess an innate strength that comes out in the face of adversity. No woman should have to go through this, but as an actor, this role is a privilege."

Apurva, set in one of India's most dangerous regions, Chambal, is the story of an ordinary girl who faces enormous odds and would go to any length to survive and live. To fit the role, Tara underwent a radical makeover. The actor refused to take a shower in order to completely embody the aspects of her character in Apurva.

Earlier, Tara took to Instagram to reveal that she went weeks without taking a shower or brushing her hair in order to fully inhabit her role in the movie. She wrote, "I am proudest of APURVA because I filmed every shot in the film myself. No excuses. I've never felt more strength and power than when we filmed...( @nix_bhat I owe a great deal to you for this, sir. I recall not showering for over a week mid-schedule so that I looked and felt as awful as I was meant to; I rolled in mud and ash ( this was honestly fun ) and my hair wasn't brushed for weeks on end."

"Here's a little peek into how I looked when we shot the poster. Thank you all for SO much love. We as a team are overwhelmed. @avigowariker, thank you for all your help throughout the day." Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Apurva also stars Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, and Dhairya Karwa. Star Studios presents APURVA, a Cine1 Studios, and Star Studios Production, written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Murad Khetani.' Apurva' will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on November 15.