Hyderabad: Actor Tamannaah Bhatia recently created a buzz after her steamy scenes with Suhail Nayyar in their most recent show Jee Karda. She also faced harsh criticism from her fans who could not accept her in such a bold avatar. Recently, in an interview, Tamannaah and Suhail talked about their steamy chemistry and how director Arunima Sharma made it easy and comfortable.

Speaking about these scenes, Tamannaah stated that they were crucial in order to tell the stories of their characters Lavanya and Rishabh. She asserted that these scenes are not there to titillate or attract attention. She continued by saying that these kinds of intimate scenes are a crucial component of relationship dramas. "Whether people like it or not, this is how it is," she said. She further said that Suhail made her feel comfortable and that neither she nor Suhail found it difficult to adopt their respective characters.

Tamannaah referred to the show's director as an "intimacy instructor" and stated that both she and Suhail understood the close bond that existed between their characters and how they would have known one another unlike anyone else. She said, "So the physicality of us even in a non-intimate scene was as if we were like one unit."

Also read: Watch: Tamannaah Bhatia can't help but blush as paps tease her about Vijay Varma being her 'happy place'

Adding to this, Suhail shared that he was really nervous before shooting for their first intimate scene. But Tamannaah also made him feel comfortable, so they just let things happen. Since Lavanya and Rishabh's relationship lasted for more than ten years, they did a lot of shoulder kissing, forehead kissing, random kissing while talking, and some nose biting and other things as well. Suhail then went on to say that he and Tamannaah were one unit.