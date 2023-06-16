TAMANNAAH BHATIA OPENS UP ON WEDDING PLANS ITS A BIG RESPONSIBILITY NOT A PARTY

Hyderabad: Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is currently busy promoting her web series Jee Karda. During promotions, the actor expressed her views on marriage. She believes that marriage comes with a lot of responsibility and asserted that one should not get married only because other people are doing it. She also said that things have changed for good as far as shelflife of women in cinema is concerned.

She said, "I feel you should get married when you want to get married. Marriage is a big responsibility. It's not a party. It requires a lot of work, much like caring for a plant, a dog, or kids. So when you are ready for a responsibility like that which is important then you do it. Not because it's time or because everyone else is doing it, so you should too."

Also read: When Vijay Varma and Alia Bhatt's 'wedding' photo freaked his mother out: 'Shaadi kar li tune?'

The 33-year-old actor admitted that she had notion about gettign married and having kids once she turns 30 which is not the case now as leading ladies in films are getting meatier roles and are gettign boxed less compared to when she started off. Tamannaah continued saying, "When I started working years ago, it seemed like an actor's career span was just for 8–10 years. So I calculated and I was like I would get married and have two children after finishing work by the time I turn 30. I had not planned post-30. So, when I turned 30, I discovered that I had only just been born; it was like a 'purna janam'. Today we do things out of choice and it makes us feel a certain way and we have that choice."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah will next be seen alongside her boyfriend Vijay Varma in Lust Stories 2, directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sensharma, R Balki, and Sujoy Ghosh. The anthology film will stream from June 29 on Netflix.