TAMANNAAH BHATIA IS MENTALLY STILL IN SWITZERLAND AS SHE DROPS THROWBACK PICTURE OF TRIP FULL OF CHOCOLATES

Hyderabad: Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the few actresses who has achieved success in both South Indian and Bollywood film Industries. Bhatia, who most recently appeared in the OTT series Aakhri sach, dropped a breathtaking picture of herself getting onboard a plane for her trip to Switzerland. The actor shared the throwback picture saying she is mentally still in the country, also known as the Playground of Europe.

Without a doubt, the actress is receiving a lot of attention from admirers right now. Tamannaah is currently basking in the success of her back-to-back OTT releases from Jee Karda to Lust Stories 2. She also saw humongous success in Jailer, a movie that went on to break several box office records.

Taking a break from her hectic schedule, Tamannaah recently flew down to Switzerland. As the actor arrived back in India, she couldn't help but miss her time in the foreign land. Sharing a throwback picture from her recent vacation, she wrote: "Mentally still in Switzerland...A trip full of chocolates, cheese and beautiful mountains 🍫🧀🏔️ Thank you for the amazing experience Swiss International Airlines ✨"

As soon as the actor shared the picture, her fans chimed in the comment section to drop heart and fire emoticons. The Baahubali actor can be seen flashing her million dollar smile in an all black attire. her no-makeup look and glowing skin added to the charm. The actor kept her hair open and opted for black sunglasses for the look.