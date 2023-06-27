TAMANNAAH BHATIA GETS EMOTIONAL AS FAN GETS TATTOO OF HER FACE ON ARM WATCH

Hyderabad: Actor Tamannaah Bhatia got emotional when she had an encounter with one of her die-hard fans at the Mumbai airport. The actor was seen interacting with the female fan in a video shared by a paparazzi account on social media on Tuesday.

In the video, the fan greeted Tamannaah by touching her feet. She also gifted the actor with a note, cards, and a bouquet. Tamannaah got emotional and hugged the fan. The lady then displayed the tattoo on her arm while speaking with the actor. The tattoo was of Tamannaah's face inked in black and white. Along with the face tattoo, the fan also got the words 'Love you Tamannaah' inscribed below the face tattoo.

Tamannaah hugged and thanked the fan multiple times for the love. For her journey, Tamannaah donned a white top under a brown blazer and matching pants. The actor opted for white shoes and carried a black bag. Reacting to the video of Tamannaah and her fan at Mumbai airport, a social media user commented, "I know Tammanah for 13 years she is such a golden heart." Another user commented, "That feeling when someone does a tattoo for you." One more wrote, "Tamanna is very lucky."

Tamannaah recently appeared in the web series Jee Karda, directed by Arunima Sharma and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. The series is co-written by Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal and also features Aashim Gulati, Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Sayan Banerjee, and Samvedna Suwalka in significant roles. The series premiered on Prime Video on June 15. She will next be seen in Lust Stories 2.