TAMANNAAH BHATIA BRINGS BACK THE HORRORS OF BURARI DEATHS WITH HOTSTAR SERIES AAKHRI SACH

Hyderabad: Makers of the latest series on DisneyPlus Hotstar Aakhri Sach featuring Tamannaah Bhatia was dropped on Friday. Bhatia plays an investigating officer in this riveting series that goes on to reveal the intricately intertwined threads of destiny, hidden family secrets, and the most terrifying puzzles a detective has ever encountered with the Burari deaths in focus.

Tamannaah essays the role of the lead investigating officer who shall come up with concrete reasoning behind the mysterious deaths. Tamannaah, who is renowned for giving her characters life, as evidenced by her prior parts, such as Jailer, is ready to work her magic once more with her character in Aakhri Sach.

In her illustrious acting career, this is notable since it is the first time she will be seen donning a uniform. Tamannaah revealed her thoughts on the opportunity, saying, "When Aakhri Sach came my way, its narrative deeply resonated with me, touching the core of my being."

The actress will work with a host of talented performers in the upcoming production, including Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij, and many others. The series bankrolled by Nirvikar Films and helmed by Robbie Grewal, has the creative participation of author Saurav Dey.

Along with Aakhri Sach, Jailer, and Bholaa Shankar, the actress has a promising lineup of upcoming movies. On the professional front, she will also be seen in Vedaa in Hindi, where she will co-star with John Abraham, followed by Bandra in Malayalam, and Aranamanai 4 in Tamil. Aakhri Sach will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from August 25.

