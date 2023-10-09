TAARE ZAMEEN PAR STAR DARSHEEL SAFARY SHARES HE WAS TOLD TO CALL AAMIR KHAN FOR WORK BUT FORMER FEELS SHY DOING THIS

Hyderabad: Actor Darsheel Safary captivated everyone with his performance in Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's directorial debut Taare Zameen Par. Recently, in an interview, Darsheel spoke about how many people would frequently ask him to approach Aamir Khan for work, but the 26-year-old actor revealed that it felt suffocating for him to deal with the pressures and even the ample affection from others.

In a recent interview with a newswire, Darsheel was asked if he feels Aamir Khan did not push his career after Taare Zameen Par, to which he responded, "Not at all! I'm very shy."

The young actor said he feels awkward around these situations. He stated that people have asked him many times if he keeps in touch with Aamir Khan. They even suggested he text, give Aamir a call, and do other things. "But I feel shy doing this. I don't know how to put it in words. It should always happen organically," said Darsheel.

The best course of action, he said, is work that leads to greater opportunities. The actor stated that the idea of 'tumpe kisi ka haath hai' (You have someone's backing) is something he has never understood and certainly never anticipated.

"In fact, after Taare Zameen Par, almost every project that I have done, somewhere or the other, it has been communicated to Aamir (Khan) that this is the project that I am doing. It's mostly the case, just to get his blessings," he quipped.