Hyderabad: Actor Taapsee Pannu, after completing ten years in the Bollywood film industry, celebrated with her pals in Rajasthan's Udaipur. On Wednesday morning, the actor took to her social media handle to share pictures and a video from her vacation with friends. Before leaving Udaipur on Tuesday, Taapsee posted a clip on her Instagram story and wrote, "It's the toughest to say goodbye." Taapsee's Udaipur photo dump is clearly BFF's goal.

Sharing her recent post on Instagram, Taapsee is seen relaxing by the pool with her friends in one of the photos. The actor also uploaded photos of herself dining with pals and capturing some adorable moments. As soon as she posted the pictures, her fans flocked to the comment section and showered her with red heart emojis. A user wrote, "Last pic mein kisi ki wig tair rahi hai." Another wrote, "The last picture is my favourite!"

Taapsee loves to travel and often shares pictures and videos from her holiday on her social media handles. The actor is best known for her performances in critically acclaimed and blockbuster movies like Pink, Naam Shabana, Soorma, Mulk, Manmarziyaan, and Thappad. The 35-year-old actor made her Hindi film debut with Chashme Baddoor in 2013.

Taapsee has also acted in movies like Mission Mangal, Badla, Saand Ki Aankh, and Game Over. Recently, the actor starred in the suspenseful movies Blurr and Dobaaraa. The actor also appeared in Vinil Mathew's Haseen Dillruba alongside Vikrant Massey and Rashmi Rocket. Moreover, the actor starred in Shabaash Mithu, which was based on the life of Mithali Raj.