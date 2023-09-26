Hyderabad: Taapsee Pannu's production venture, Dhak Dhak, is all set for a theatrical release, and the film is set to hit the big screens on October 13, 2023. This exciting project revolves around a compelling narrative that follows four courageous women embarking on a life-changing journey to the challenging terrain of Khardung La, all while riding motorcycles. The film is bankrolled by Taapsee Pannu's Outsiders Films in collaboration with Viacom 18 Studios and BLM Pictures.

Dhak Dhak boasts an ensemble cast featuring talented actors such as Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi. The story is set against the backdrop of a daring bike trip to the highest motorable pass in the world. The movie's plot is expected to resonate with viewers as it showcases the resilience and strength of its four female protagonists.

The film's director, Tarun Dudeja, making his debut, has co-written the script with Parijat Joshi. The makers of Dhak Dhak have devised a well-thought-out promotional plan to generate excitement among the audience. This plan includes the official announcement of the release date, scheduled for tomorrow, followed by the trailer launch on October 3.

Taapsee Pannu, who is not only producing but also actively participating in this project, is no stranger to the world of film production. Dhak Dhak marks her second production venture, following the success of last year's thriller, Blurr, directed by Ajay Bahl.