Hyderabad: The film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba has been highly anticipated ever since it was announced. The upcoming film, which features Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Sunny Kaushal in key roles, is a sequel to the 2021 flick Haseen Dillruba. Written and co-produced by Kanika Dhillon, she took to social media on Wednesday to announce that the shoot has been wrapped up, while also sharing pictures from the wrap-up bash.

Taking to Instagram, Kanika dropped a string of pictures from the wrap-up party of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. The photos feature the lead actors Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Kaushal, and Vikrant Massey, as well as Jimmy Shergill, Anand L Rai, Jayprad Desai, and other members of the cast and crew. Sharing the post, she expresses her happiness at the completion of the film, accompanied by the remarkable cast. She extends her heartfelt gratitude to film-maker Aanand L Rai and the managing director of T-series, Bhushan Kumar, for their great collaboration.

She further praises the cast by sending her love to Taapsee, highlighting that it is a significant year for both. She acknowledges Vikrant's unparalleled talent and eagerly anticipates witnessing more of his mesmerizing performances on the silver screen. Praising Sunny Kaushal, she deems the term "outstanding" and says that watching him perform in this film is a delight. Additionally, she welcomes the film's director Jayprad Desai to the world of 'Haseen Dilruba' with his own cool swag. Lastly, she expresses her gratitude to lyricist Raj Shekhar for the beautiful words he has contributed.

Haseen Dillruba, the first installment of the franchise, was directed by Vinil Mathew and was released in 2021. Starring Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey, this psychological thriller drama revolves around a woman, who is accused of plotting her husband's brutal murder. However, as the investigation progresses, the case becomes increasingly intricate.