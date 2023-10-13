Hyderabad: Taapsee Pannu has shed light on the prevailing hypocrisy in Bollywood. The actor-producer criticised the industry's obsession with the "star system" and its effects on smaller, more meaningful films. Taapsee, whose second production venture Dhak Dhak hit the screens today, shared her views on the industry's belief in the mantra "content is king."

In an interview with a webloid, Taapsee said people in the industry are often more interested in knowing "who is the hero" of a film rather than understanding the essence of the story. This fixation on star power often dictates scale of the film. The 36-year-old actor emphasised that in her career, she never prioritized the stature of her co-stars or the production house when signing a movie and has worked with many first-time directors and newcomers.

"This myth I had about people believing in ‘content is king’ was shattered while making this film. There’s so much hypocrisy. They will hear your one-line story and will be quick to ask, “Picture mein actor kaun hai (Who is the hero in the film)?” That decides their financial and emotional investment in the project. As an actor, I never asked who my co-star is, or how big the makers are when I signed a movie. I worked with so many first-time directors and co-stars who were newcomers but that is not how others look at it." - Taapsee Panuu

According to Taapsee, the "star system" continues to dominate Bollywood, even with the rise of OTT platforms. She pointed out that everyone involved, including actors, studios, and the audience, contributes to this culture. The studios' ability to recover their investments through digital rights for smaller films has led to minimal interest in properly packaging and releasing such films. This favors established stars and further widens the gap between actors and newcomers.

"Everyone involved is to be blamed for this culture. It includes the actors, studios, audience, everyone. It’s a cycle. Just because the studios recover their investment (by selling digital rights) for the smaller films, there’s minimal interest in packaging and releasing a film well." - Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee's comments on the power play in Bollywood have come on the heels of reports of her detachment from Dhak Dhak promotions. Earlier, reports suggested that Taapsee's decision to distance herself from Dhak Dhak promotions stemmed from a conflict with the studio. The actor, however, expressed desire for the film to be recognised for its hard work and love, without any negative around it.