Hyderabad: The trailer for Taali, starring Sushmita Sen, was dropped on Monday. Sushmita resorted to Instagram to share the 2 minutes and 9 seconds long video with her fans. The former Miss Universe will be seen in Taali in her most daring role as transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant.

Taking to Instagram, Sushmita wrote: "Gauri aa gayi hai. Apne swabhimaan, sammaan aur swatantrata ki kahaani lekar. #Taali - Bajayenge nahi, bajwayenge! #TaaliOnJioCinema, streaming free 15 Aug onwards @officialjiocinema @shreegaurisawant" As soon as the trailer was out, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section to shower praises on the actor.

Reacting to the trailer, a fan wrote: "This film reiterates the self-esteem, respect and independence of a soul." Another one wrote: "Maa Durga give you all her BLESSINGS and LOVE. You art, enthusiasm, and wisdom give us HOPE Maam. Love you a lot ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. Dugga Dugga. And Towards everyone. PLEASE WATCH TAALI."

The trailer revealed a glimpse of the brave quest of hardships, endurance, and success. The movie focuses on Shreegauri Sawant's amazing story, including her childhood, transition, and eventual contribution to India's transgender movement. The highlight of the trailer is Sushmita getting into the skin of Sawant effortlessly. Her aggressive and bold persona as Shreegauri Sawant has already piqued the interest of the viewers and with the trailer, fans cannot wait to watch it on Jio Cinema.

Talking about her transformation into the character, Sen said, "A story of struggle, resilience, and indomitable power, that's Shreegauri Sawant for you!" Nothing makes me more pleased and grateful than to have completed this difficult road just to watch a revolution! This one is significant for a variety of reasons, and I'm thrilled to be working with Viacom18 on it. This is only the beginning; stay tuned to see what else is in store!"

Shreegauri Sawant, a transgender activist from Mumbai, was born as Ganesh and raised in Pune. She was one of the petitioners in the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) lawsuit from 2013, in which the Supreme Court recognised transgender people as the third gender. The historic verdict was handed out in 2014.

The film, created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, is directed by National award-winning director Ravi Jadhav. It is written by Kshitij Patwardhan and produced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar (GSEAMS Production), and Afeefa Nadiadwala. Taali will be available on Jio Cinema on August 15. Sushmita will also appear in Disney+ Hotstar's Aarya Season 3 in addition to this project.

